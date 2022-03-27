Akhilesh Yadav criticises Uttar Pradesh government for girls’ suicide over alleged harrassment

Akhilesh Yadav, the chief of the Samajwadi Party, slammed the Yogi Adityanath government on Sunday over women’s safety in Uttar Pradesh, citing an incident in Jhansi in which two sisters, allegedly fed up with police inaction over their sexual harassment complaint, consumed poison.

Mr Yadav’s claim that the two sisters were sexually harassed was refuted by police, and said they had consumed poison, alleging police inaction over their complaint of harassment by their neighbours over a dispute on watering an under-construction house.

‘It’s saddening that losing hope from the police, two sisters, facing sexual harassment in Jhansi, consumed poison. All those criminals and officials involved and those patronising them should face an unbiased probe. Security of sisters and daughters should be the first indicator of law and order,’ In a Hindi tweet, Akhilesh Yadav said.

In response to Mr Yadav’s allegation, the Jhansi police department said in a tweet that the two girls’ allegations of sexual harassment were fake, and that they had a fight with a neighbouring woman and her son Rahul about the watering of an under-construction house. Following the discovery of the girls consuming poison, the Jhansi police department took action and filed a FIR against the mother-son duo, according to the Jhansi police department’s Twitter handle.