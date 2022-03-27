Amit Shah inaugurates several projects in Chandigarh

Amit Shah, the Union Home Minister, inaugurated a number of projects on Sunday, including the state-of-the-art Integrated Command and Control Centre in this city. Shah also laid the foundation stone for a commerce college hostel building, a project to build 240 houses for police officers, and a bus depot-cum-workshop.

Punjab Governor Banwarlilal Purohit accompanied the Union minister on this occasion. The Union Minister praised Prime Minister Modi in his speech, adding, ‘During Modi’s time as Prime Minister, urban development ushered in a new era. He is also the brain behind the smart city project.’

More than 2,000 CCTV cameras have been installed in the city as part of the ICCC project to monitor traffic violations. For effective service monitoring and data analysis, the ICCC centre is also integrated with major citizen services such as water, electricity, sewage, solid waste management, transportation, e-governance, parking, and public-bike sharing.