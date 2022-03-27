Apple’s CEO Tim Cook shares images taken on iPhone 13 mini by Tamil Nadu students.

Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO, took to Twitter to share photos taken using an iPhone 13 mini by Tamil Nadu students. Tim Cook praised the Tamil Nadu students’ photographs, saying they ‘captured the vibrance of their communities.’

‘Forty high school students from Tamil Nadu, India captured the vibrance of their communities on iPhone 13 mini. Now their work is featured in the student showcase at the historic Egmore Museum for the Chennai Photo Biennale,’ Tim Cook tweeted on Saturday.

The stunning photographs have been chosen for a show called ‘a Land of Stories.’ The exhibition will run till April 17th. ‘Tamil Nadu is a land of endless stories. With all the diverse people, food, architecture, landscapes, and cultural trails it has, exploring Tamil Nadu through pictures is a great way to reflect its richness.’ the exhibition’s organisers said on the site.

‘This exhibition is a collective of their photographs that portrays Tamil Nadu and its stories through their lenses. The unfiltered vision of the students, and the endless stories of Tamil Nadu, come together and hope to strike a compelling narrative with the viewer.’ according to the website.