Bank fraud case fugitive returns after 9 years from Kenya ;

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested an absconding businessman today on his return from Nairobi, Kenya, where he was in hiding for nine years and is a wanted con man for a 20 cr bank fraud case. Sanjay R Gupta, the director of Gujarat-based Nova Shipping Private Limited, was accused of fleeing India before being arrested.

The CBI issued a lookout notice and a Red Corner Notice, an Interpol notice, on Sanjay R Gupta, who was declared an absconding accused. The agency arrested Gupta when he arrived in Kenya today, armed with information on his travel plans to India.

A court in Ahmedabad directed Sanjay R Gupta to be held in CBI custody for two days. According to sources, he will face a separate chargesheet for his alleged role in bank fraud. The CBI launched a FIR against Nova Shipping Private Limited’s directors, the proprietor of another private company, and others in June 2012 based on a complaint from Canara Bank’s Ahmedabad branch for allegedly defrauding the bank of Rs 20.68 crore. The CBI filed a chargesheet in the case before a designated court against eight accused in December 2013.