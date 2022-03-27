CBI collects samples at arson site in Birbhum, expected to register statement.

On Sunday, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) collected samples from burnt houses in Rampurhat’s Bagtui village. They had spades and iron rods that were allegedly used by attackers.

Anarul Hussain was also arrested by the CBI for further questioning. A team of CBI officers has also visited the Rampurhat hospital to speak with the injured. Their statement is also likely to be registered by the CBI. Meanwhile, the central government has dispatched 35 central forces jawans to protect CBI officers.