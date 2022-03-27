China recovers second black box of crashed aircraft , state media reports

The second black box – the flight data recorder – was recovered from the wreckage of a China Eastern Airlines Boeing 737-800 jet that crashed into a mountainside in southern China on Sunday, according to official media.

On Monday, Flight MU5735, which had 132 passengers on board, was en route from Kunming, in the southwest, to Guangzhou, on the coast, when it dropped from cruising altitude just as it was about to begin its descent for landing.

There was little hope of finding anyone alive. Officials declared during a late-night press conference on Saturday that all the passengers onboard, including nine crew members, have died in the crash.

The incident was mainland China’s biggest air tragedy since a China Northwest Airlines aircraft from Xian to Guangzhou crashed in 1994, killing all 160 people on board.