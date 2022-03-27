Daytime temperature in Jammu reaches 37.3 degrees, breaks 76-year record.

On Sunday, the maximum temperature in Jammu reached 37.3 degrees Celsius, breaking a 76-year-old March record.

Director Meteorological Department Sonum Lotus stated the previous highest day temperature of 37.2 degrees Celsius was recorded on March 31, 1945. Due to the absence of any low pressure system or localised weather system, he added, the weather in Jammu and Kashmir has remained mostly fair and clear for the past four days.

‘Dry and hot weather is likely to prevail for the next few days as well,’ Sonum Lotus said. The maximum temperature in Jammu, the Union Territory’s winter capital, is 8.4 degrees above usual this time of year, according to the meteorological department. The night time temperature, however, was near normal at 16.9 degrees Celsius, according to a department spokesperson.