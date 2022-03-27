Fashion and politics ? Sounds odd ? Read for yourself !

Aam Aadmi Party MP Raghav Chadha was the showstopper for designer Pawan Sachdev at today’s Lakme Fashion Show. Mr Chadha walked the ramp with actress Aparshakti Khurana. Mr Chadha, a top leader of the Aam Aadmi Party, was recently nominated by the party for the Rajya Sabha elections. Mr Chadha and four other AAP nominees were chosen without opposition on Thursday.

Raghav Chadha, 33, is the youngest member of the Rajya Sabha. Mr Chadha played a key role in the AAP’s Punjab assembly election victory. The Aam Aadmi Party won 92 of the 117 seats in Punjab’s assembly.