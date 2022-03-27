Follow these steps to check Aadhaar authentication history online

New Delhi: Aadhar Card is the most important document for an Indian citizen. The card is issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI). It is mandatory for getting several services and benefits by the governments. Aadhar Card contains several data as the 12-digit number, person’s name, date of birth, gender and more.

UIDAI registers all transaction of Aadhar Card on its database. UIDAI has launched a provision to check Aadhaar authentication history by visiting UIDAI’s website. By this one can access details of all the authentication activities done in the previous six months. According to UIDAI, a maximum of 50 records can be accessed at one time. This includes, types of transaction, date and time, UIDAI response code, authentication organisation (EPFO, CDAC, UIDAI etc), AUA transaction ID and authentication response.

Here is how to check the Aadhaar authentication history:

Click on Aadhaar Authentication History if you want to know where your Aadhaar has been used.

Enter your 12-digit Aadhaar number and four-digit security code here.

Now, select Generate OTP. Following that, an OTP will be sent to your mobile number.

The website will now load a new page. Enter the authentication type, the date range, the number of records, and the OTP.

Now, go to the drop-down menu and select All Options.

Then, on the page, select the date range.

Only six months ago, you could gather information here.

Now, click the submit button and enter all of the required information.

You will be shown information about where and how your Aadhaar card has been used.