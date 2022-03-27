Guddu Jamali quits AIMIM to join BSP

Guddu Jamali was announced as the Bahujan Samaj Party’s (BSP) candidate for the Azamgarh by-elections on Sunday. A bypoll was necessitated after Samajwadi Party head Akhilesh Yadav resigned from his Assembly seat before the polls.

Shah Alam alias Guddu Jamali returned to the BSP ranks after leaving AIMIM. He ran for the Mubarakpur assembly constituency in the Azamgarh district on an AIMIM ticket. He was the sitting MLA after winning the Mubarakpur constituency in 2012.

AIMIM suffered a major setback in the recently concluded Assembly elections. Shah Alam (Guddu Jamali) was the only candidate who managed to save bail. Only Guddu Jamali was able to save his deposit when Asaduddin Owaisi fielded over 100 candidates for 403 assembly seats.

Guddu Jamali came in the fourth place with 36,419 votes. The Samajwadi Party won this seat, with the BSP coming in second and the BJP having to settle for third.