India Meteorological Department predicts extreme heat wave in these states for next 5 days

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted extreme heat wave conditions in parts of north, west central India for the next 5 days. Rajasthan, Gujarat, Haryana, Punjab, Delhi, J&K, Himachal, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh will witness the heat wave condition.

The national weather agency informed that there will be gradual rise in maximum temperatures by 2-3?C in Northwest and Central India during next 4 days.

IMD also forecasted light to moderate rainfall in Kerala,Mahe, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal and Coastal and South Interior Karnataka during the next 5 days.