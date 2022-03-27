India’s agricultural export to cross $ 21.5 billion

New Delhi: The agricultural export from the country may achieve the target of $ 23.71 billion this fiscal year. As per the data released by the agri-export promotion body APEDA, the export has reached at $ 21.5 billion in the first 11 months of 2021-22.

India has till February exported rice worth $ 8.62 billion. This is the 91% of the target of $ 8.67 billion. Export of other cereals has surged by 105% to 847 million. Country has also achieved 75% of fruits and vegetables export target of $ 3,048 million. Till February, fruits and vegetables worth $ 2,506 million were exported. Export of cereal preparations and miscellaneous processed items worth $ 2,036 million – which is 89% of the export target of $ 2,102 million – was done till February in the current fiscal.

Export of meat and dairy products has been recorded at $ 3,771 million, which is 82% of the $ 4,205 million export target. The wheat export touched an all-time high of $ 1,742 million during April-January 2021-22. In 2020-21 period it was at $ 358 million.