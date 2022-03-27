KCR’s dream temple project in Yadadri gets ready for inauguration

Chinna Jeeyar Swamy, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s spiritual guru, had finalised the muhurat for the re-opening of the renovated Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district last October. The temple will now be inaugurated on March 28 after the delay caused by the Covid pandemic.

The inauguration will include a ‘Ygnam,’ which will be attended by CM KCR. During the reopening of the temple, rithwiks will perform a ‘Maha Sudarshan yaga’ at Yadadri temple. The yaga will be done in 100 acres of yagna vatika with 1,048 yagna kundals, according to KCR, who is known for his spiritual beliefs and vastu obsession.

He had announced that the rituals pleasing God would be performed by thousands of rithviks and three thousand assistants. KCR planned to invite all chief ministers, governors, ministers, and gurus from all Hindu sects to the yagna and temple reopening, which was postponed due to the pandemic. But still there will be a few VIPs in attendance, and the inauguration will be a low-key affair.