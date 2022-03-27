Mayawati says will not accept any offer to become President

Mayawati, the chief of the BSP, stated that she will not accept any offer to be the president of any party , and claimed that the BJP and the RSS had misled her supporters by spreading false propaganda that she would be ‘made the President’ if the BJP came to power in Uttar Pradesh.

The four-time former chief minister stated she is a firm disciple of Kanshi Ram, who had previously refused the post, in a statement released following the party’s humiliating defeat in the state elections. ‘How can I accept such a post when we know that it will be the end of our party. So I want to make it clear to every BSP office bearer that in the interest of our party and movement, I will not accept any offer for the President’s post from the BJP or other parties and they should never be misled in future,’ Mayawati said.

President Ram Nath Kovind’s term ends on July 24, and new elections must be place before then. The BSP leader stated that she will spend every waking moment of her life for developing the party across the country, urging its members not to be disheartened.