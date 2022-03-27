‘Never Stop’; ‘Fujifilm will use imaging to detect diseases’; Read on…

Fujifilm is using its imaging solutions to prevent and detect diseases at an early stage. As part of its ‘Never Stop’ campaign, it is using advanced tools of AI and IoT for digital radiography, endoscopy, ultrasound, MRI, and CT systems to increase the accuracy of diagnoses. Company representatives claim it is building an ecosystem of precise, intelligent and accessible solutions for better outcomes.

Koji Wada, MD, Fujifilm India, said, ‘Fujifilm India has always been at the forefront of healthcare innovation. Our mission was to celebrate the ‘Never Stop’ spirit of people and to inspire them to learn the possibilities that good healthcare can bring. It is our goal to shape the future of healthcare in India with our leading technology, equipment, and solutions, and this campaign captures this perfectly. This commitment further strengthens our commitment to deliver sustainable products, drive social change, and innovate for a better world’.

