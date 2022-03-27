Ola electric scooter caught fire, company to launch investigation.

Cab aggregator Ola issued a statement after an electronic vehicle it owns caught fire about 1 p.m. on Saturday in Pune, Maharashtra. According to Ola, an investigation has been launched. It stated that vehicle safety is of primary concern, and that appropriate actions will be taken.

According to Ola’s official statement: ‘We are aware of an incident in Pune that happened with one of our scooters and are investigating to understand the root cause and will share more updates in the next few days. We’re in constant touch with the customer who is absolutely safe. Vehicle safety is of paramount importance at Ola and we are committed to the highest quality standards in our products. We take this incident seriously and will take appropriate action and share more in the coming days.’

The S1 scooter was shown billowing thick smoke in a video that went viral on social media. Several people began recording when a scooter stopped on a road in Pune began to emit smoke and then caught fire with a small blast.