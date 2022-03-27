Palaniswami criticises CM Stalin’s visit to Dubai, calls it a ‘family trip’

Former Tamil Nadu chief minister and AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami criticised CM MK Stalin’s travel to Dubai, alleging that it was more of a family trip than a move to attract investors to the state.

‘They chartered a separate Boeing flight. Even before Stalin reached, his son Udhayanidhi Stalin was there. People have doubts if this Dubai trip was to bring more industrial capital to the state or to create opportunity for new family businesses’ Edapadi K Palaniswami alleged. When Stalin was in opposition, Palaniswami mocked him and called him the ‘AIADMK picnic cabinet’ for taking an official trip abroad.

Palaniswami justified his claim by showing an old video of Stalin criticising his visit. ‘When I went abroad, I flew with the general public and was accompanied by the concerned departmental ministers only. But then Opposition leader Stalin spread lies about my visit’, he said.

He further alleged that, under the cover of introducing new plans to help industrial expansion, the DMK is simply re-stickering previously announced AIADMK schemes.