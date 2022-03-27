Pramod Sawant to be sworn in as Goa’s new chief minister tomorrow

Three-time MLA Pramod Sawant, who led the BJP to 20 seats in the recently concluded elections to the 40-member Goa Assembly, will be sworn in for the second time as the state’s chief minister on Monday in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other dignitaries according to an official.

The swearing-in event will take place at the Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee stadium near here at 11 a.m. The event will be attended by Prime Minister Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, according to a government spokesperson.

More than 10,000 people are expected to attend the event at the stadium, and the swearing-in ceremony will be broadcast live on several news stations around the coastal state. The BJP has been tight-lipped on how many other cabinet ministers will be sworn in on Monday.