Rock collapse kills 6 workers in Oman, several missing

Muscat: 6 workers were killed and several other went missing after a rockslide in Oman. The accident took place in the wilayat of Ibri in Al Dhahirah governorate.

The Civil Defence and Ambulance Authority in the country rescued 5 people from the rubble. The search operation for missing people under the rubble is still going on.

The General Federation of Oman Workers (GFOW) has asked the Ministry of Labour to conduct an investigation about the accident.