Saudi Civil Defense Department puts out fire at Houthi-hit petroleum storage tanks

Saudi Arabia’s civil defence has put out flames at two fuel storage tanks in the Red Sea port city of Jeddah that were damaged in a Houthi strike, according to official media.

The Houthis, who are allied with Iran, have increased missile and drone attacks on Saudi Arabia’s oil infrastructure in the recent weeks.

The Houthis claimed responsibility for Friday’s attack on Aramco’s petroleum products distribution station in Jeddah, which occurred as Jeddah prepared to host the Formula One Saudi Arabian Grand Prix on Sunday.

The strike and ensuing fire, which caused no injuries, were confirmed by the Saudi-led coalition.