State of Emergency approved in El Salvador

San Salvador: El Salvador has approved the State of Emergency. The Legislative Assembly in the American country approved the proposal of El Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele to impose State of Emergency in the country due to street violence. On Saturday, around 62 people were killed by criminal gangs.

The State of Emergency restricts free assembly, the inviolability of correspondence and communications and allows arrests without a warrant. The Salvadoran constitution says that a state of emergency can be imposed ‘in cases of war, invasion of territory, rebellion, sedition, catastrophe, epidemic or other general calamity, or serious disturbances of public order.’

As per police, two prominent gangs in the country-Mara Salvatrucha and Barrio-18- have more than 70,000 members. Their operations involve homicides, extortion and drug trafficking. The country reported 1,140 murders in 2021 — an average of 18 deaths per 100,000 inhabitants.