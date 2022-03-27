Taliban forbid women from flying without male companion

Two sources from Afghanistan reported on Sunday that the Taliban has ordered Afghan airlines that women will not be allowed to board domestic or international flights without a male chaperone.
The decision comes after the Taliban reversed their previous vow to allow females to attend high schools, a move that stunned many Afghans and garnered condemnation from humanitarian organisations and other governments.
Due to its decision on Wednesday, the US cancelled planned discussions with Taliban officials on critical economic concerns on Friday.
Post Your Comments