WWE superstar Triple H steps down from ring competition!

Triple H has announced his retirement from in-ring competition. The 52-year-old wrestler – whose real name is Paul Levesque – suffered heart failure in September after contracting viral pneumonia, and he will not compete anymore. The star of WWE – who is married to the company’s chief brand officer Stephanie McMahon – said on ESPN’s ‘First Take’: ‘I am not going to wrestle again. For one, I have a defibrillator in my chest, so I probably shouldn’t be zapped live’.

‘I had viral pneumonia. My lungs were inflamed and, as the days went on, when I got home, it got worse. My wife saw blood and stuff that I was coughing up and I went and got checked out’. The 14-time world champion was warned by doctors that he was suffering from ‘bad’ heart failure.

He said: ‘I was nose-diving and sort of at the one-yard line of where you don’t want to be really, for your family and your future. There are moments in there when they’re putting you out for stuff and you think, Is this it? Do you wake up from this?’ That’s tough to swallow and makes you think differently’. WWE announced that Triple H had been hospitalized with a cardiac event in September.

The company said in a statement: ‘Paul Levesque, a.k.a. Triple H, underwent a successful procedure last week at Yale-New Haven Hospital following a cardiac event. The episode was caused by a genetic heart issue and Paul is expected to make a full recovery’. In 1995, he made his WWE debut and will remain with the company as head of NXT, WWE’s developmental circuit.