Yogi’s historic victory dispels ‘myths and superstitions’: Read on…

Yogi Adityanath has debunked many myths in the UP Assembly elections. A Chief Minister visiting NOIDA would soon lose his office, due to superstition. Yogi has visited NOIDA many times as Chief Minister and yet his party won the assembly elections in spectacular fashion. The people spreading and perpetuating this myth are, in fact, the enemies of science and scientific temper.

Yogi and Modi’s opponents have propagated this myth loudly. Despite this fallacy, Mayawati and Akhilesh never ventured to NOIDA during their time as Chief Ministers, yet they lost their seats. In fact, they have done a great deal to instill this superstition in the minds of the people, little knowing how damaging such credulities can be.

Secondly, Yogi Ji has broken the myth that no Chief Minister who led their party to power continuously for five years has returned to power after the elections. Similarly, Pandit Govind Ballabh Pant and Dr. Sampurnand could not serve their five-year terms, even though at the time there was no doubt in their minds that Congress would return to power. Since 1985, no party or leader has been re-elected to power. Thus, Yogi Adityanath not only remained in power for five years but also returned with a stunning victory for himself and the party.

Like Raja Janak of Mithila, who is known as Rajarshi, Yogi Adityanath is a Sanyasi-king (chief minister). Raja Janak was an ascetic with a family, whereas Yogi has renounced his own family and adopted the entire state as his family.

Another myth he has broken is the MY (Muslim-Yadav) factor and replaced it with another MY (Modi-Yogi) factor. As for the second MY factor, he received support from all communities, even Yadavas, but Muslims voted against him with all their vigor and vehemence. As a result of the toxicity of communalism, Muslims failed to see any good in the Modi-Yogi administration and it was not limited to providing free rations and Kisan Samman Nidhis.

Fourth, despite the myth that nobody could win the elections without support from goondas and mafia dons, Yogi romped home without taking any assistance from them. The second term of Yogi will hopefully allow him to consolidate the good work he has done in his first term and set many more records and be a role model of government without fear, favor, or ill-will towards anyone.