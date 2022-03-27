Youth shot dead in Idukki following verbal clash; Man arrested

Idukki: A 32- year-old man was shot dead following a verbal clash that broke out in a hotel at Ashoka Kavala in Moolamattom. The deceased Keerithodu native Sanal Babu was driver of a private bus ‘Devi’ conducting services at Moolamattom. Three others who sustained serious injuries in the attack has been admitted to a private hospital in Thodupuzha.

Philip Martin (aka Kuttu), 26, from Puthapurakkal, Moolamattom has been into police custody. The incident was reported at a newly opened hotel in Ashoka Kavala at around 11 pm on Saturday. A clash erupted between Philip and Sanal while both of them reached the hotel for food. The hotel woman told Philip that there is no food but a parcel was handed over to another person who had booked food earlier. This provoked Philip and he started abusing the hotel owner.

After the quarrel, Philip collected the gun from his residence and returned to the site and fired at the locals here five times, eyewitnesses said. Police investigation has revealed that the unlicensed gun used by Philip was a country-made weapon with small makeshift, pellet-like bullets. The gun was made a blacksmith in Edattu in 2014.