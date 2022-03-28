18 wagons of 2 goods trains derail in Chhattisgarh

Raipur: 18 wagons of 2 good trains derailed at Jamgaon (JMG) Railway Station in Raigarh district, Chhattisgarh on Monday. As per railway authorities, a goods train rammed into another which was halted at the yard of the railway station. Both trains were carrying steel and and were going to Bilaspur.

No casualties or injuries have been reported yet. Due to the incident, some passenger trains on the Howrah-Mumbai route have been delayed.

Also Read: Indian Railways to run summer special trains

Further details are awaited.