18 wagons of 2 goods trains derail in Chhattisgarh

Mar 28, 2022, 08:58 pm IST

Raipur: 18 wagons of 2 good trains derailed at Jamgaon (JMG) Railway Station in Raigarh district, Chhattisgarh on Monday. As per railway authorities, a goods train rammed into another which was halted  at the yard of the railway station. Both trains were carrying steel and and were going to Bilaspur.

No casualties or injuries have been reported yet.  Due to the incident, some passenger trains on the  Howrah-Mumbai route have been delayed.

Further details are awaited.

