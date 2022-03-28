33-year-old becomes pregnant 9 months after husband’s death with frozen sperm

A 33-year-old widow became pregnant with her husband’s child, 9 months after his death. Lauren MacGregor, who is in her third semester, conceived after her partner died of a brain tumour in 2020, according to a podcast by Andrea Syrtash released on the website Pregnantish.

The woman conceived her child using her husband’s frozen sperm through the process of In-vitro fertilisation (IVF). When Lauren’s late spouse, Chris, was diagnosed with a brain tumour, the duo decided to preserve his sperm.

Around the end of 2013, Chris was diagnosed with a brain tumour. Chris already had a son from a prior relationship, so they often spoke about having a child together. However, the couple’s lives were turned upside down when he was diagnosed with cancer.

Chris had the option of freezing his sperm when he was preparing to start chemotherapy in 2017. Around the end of 2019, they started thinking about starting a family. Chemotherapy may affect male fertility, so Lauren was glad they kept some of Chris’ sperm in case something went wrong. Lauren said that the doctor had her wait nine months after Chris’ death before starting IVF. She became pregnant after the first cycle.