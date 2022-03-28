Assam’s IAS officer’s efforts in water conservation sector win recognition

Varnali Deka, the deputy commissioner of Assam’s Kokrajhar district, has been nominated for two national level honours for her efforts and inventions in the water sector, according to officials.

They said Ms Deka will be honoured as a ‘water warrior’ for her efforts in community participation in water conservation at her current posting, as well as her contributions in the same sector during her stint in Goalpara district.

The Ministry of Jal Shakti has invited the IAS officer to the 3rd National Water Award, which will be given in New Delhi on Tuesday. The achievement is in recognition of her innovative work and convergences in the water sector from September 2019 to January 2021, when she was the deputy commissioner of Goalpara, according to officials.