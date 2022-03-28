Bengal Governor talks with Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi

On Monday, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar paid a visit to Union Home Minister Amit Shah at his official residence in New Delhi. ‘WB Guv Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar today called on the Union Home Minister @AmitShah at his residence in Delhi.’ the Governor’s office posted on social media with a photo of the meeting.

The meeting took place as a fight between members of the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) erupted in the West Bengal Legislative Assembly (BJP).

A number of BJP MLAs gathered at the House well earlier in the day to seek a reply from West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on the Birbhum violence. This sparked a spat between BJP and TMC MPs, with governing party legislators blaming Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari of busting a TMC MLA’s nose.