Bharat bandh hits Odisha, disrupts road and railway traffic

The first day of the two-day Bharat Bandh, which began at 6 a.m. on Monday and was organised by a joint platform of central trade unions and a bank employees’ forum, disrupted daily life in Odisha.

A group of trade union leaders arrived at the Bhubaneswar railway station around 6 a m and staged a blockade, protesting government-owned company privatisation, price hikes, and other central government policies. Protesters blocked two trains at the railway station, while buses at Bhubaneswar’s Baramunda bus station were also stopped.

Members of trade unions spread across the city with placards and banners staged road blockades. As agitators blocked the road near Acharya Vihar Flyover, Communication Point, on the Kolkata-Chennai route in Bhubaneswar, hundreds of vehicles, including lorries and buses, remained trapped on both sides of the national highway.

Traffic in Bhubaneswar was severely disrupted due to the Bharat Bandh. Picketing by agitators has disrupted regular life in other districts such as Balasore, Cuttack, Berhampur, Sambalpur, and Rourkela, according to reports.