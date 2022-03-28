Chitra Ramakrishna’s detention extended till April 11th.

In the NSE co-location case, a Delhi court on Monday extended the judicial custody of Chitra Ramkrishna, the former managing director and chief executive officer of the National Stock Exchange (NSE). Custody has been extended till April 11th.

The court will also rule on an application from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for Ramkrishna’s handwriting samples taken when she was in custody. The court had sought a response from the CBI on the former NSE boss’s bail application within two weeks on Saturday.

Ramkrishna was arrested by the CBI earlier this month as part of their investigation into stock market manipulation. Ramakrishna is being questioned about the NSE’s irregularities during her tenure.