Cruise drugs case; NCB seeks 90 more days to file chargesheet

In the case involving actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son, Aryan Khan, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has sought another 90 days to file a chargesheet. The drug enforcement agency asked another 90 days to file the chargesheet before a Mumbai sessions court on Monday, citing the need for more time to investigate the case.

The NCB must file a chargesheet in the case within 180 days of receiving the FIR. According to this procedure, NCB has time till April 2 to file a chargesheet in the Aryan Khan-related Mumbai cruise ship drugs bust case.

Following a raid at Mumbai’s International Cruise Terminal on October 3 of last year, the NCB arrested Aryan Khan, along with his friends Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha.