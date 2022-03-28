French Envoy says ‘India’s diversity fascinating, provides good model for us’:

French Ambassador to India Emmanuel Lenain praised India’s diversity and how well it handles it at the launch of Bonjour India 2022 on Monday.

‘Indian diversity is fascinating, and it has the capacity to handle this diversity. We feel it’s very modern. Living in a more globalized world, it’s a challenge for all of us to handle this diversity of influences of culture, information … We feel, India, in that respect, provides a very good model. Obviously, it’s not easy for us, overall, India is very impressive,’ The French envoy said.

The statement was made by Mr. Lenain at the fourth edition of Bonjour India 2022. Bonjour India 2022 will showcase a 120-event programme created in partnership with French and Indian partners in fields such as education, science, literature, cinema, gastronomy, street art, performing arts, and photography in 19 Indian cities.