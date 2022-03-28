Goa CM Pramod Sawant says ‘I am now an elected chief minister, not a selected one.’

In an exclusive interview with India Today, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said, ‘The BJP has reposed its faith in me and I see it as a big responsibility.’ The chief minister, who was sworn in for a second term on Monday, stated that the BJP will lead Goa forward on the development road.

Pramod Sawant went on to explain that the central government has been extremely supportive of him and that he expects that support to continue in order for Goa to become a major international tourist destination. He stated that with such support, he will be able to provide jobs for unemployed youth and revive mining operations.

‘Now, I am selected and not elected,” Pramod Sawant said of his political opponents referring to him as a “accidental CM.’ The Goa chief minister had earlier in the day told a press conference that the state government would try to fulfil all promises made in the BJP’s manifesto on a priority basis.