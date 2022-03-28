IIT Madras scholar takes up legal battle against co-scholars in sexual assault case, inspired by the film ‘Jai Bhim’

After reportedly drawing inspiration from the film Jai Bhim, a 30-year-old student who was allegedly sexually abused by a fellow scholar and seven other students has begun a legal battle for justice. The film Jai Bhim became a talking point for depicting the systemic injustice and cruelty faced by Tamil Nadu’s marginalised communities.

In the FIR, the student mentions how she was abused by her fellow student Kingshuk Debsharma and seven of his friends in a heartbreaking manner. On March 29, 2021, a complaint was filed with the Mylapore All Women Police Station, however the FIR only registered sections 354, 354B, 354C, and 506 (1), excluding rape accusations because she didn’t use the word. Furthermore, no charges were filed against SC/ST under the Prevention of Atrocities Act.

‘We were notified by Justice Chandru, who also summoned a top police official. The survivor then spoke with us, and we were shocked to see that the FIR included no rape charges or POA against SC/ST. We were even more surprised to know that the accused had taken online classes with the survivor, despite the fact that the Internal Committee had issued interim recommendations in the opposite way ‘ said Suganthi, State General Secretary of All India Democratic Women’s Association (AIDWA).

These factors were highlighted after AIDWA took up the case, and Kingshuk was arrested by the Tamil Nadu Police Special Team and is currently being held at Diamond Harbour Police Station awaiting a transit warrant.