Indian Railways to run summer special trains

New Delhi: The Western Railway Zone has announced summer special trains to meet the rush of passengers during the season. It will run a summer special train on special fares connecting Bandra in Mumbai with Barmer in Rajasthan. It will also be running a weekly AC superfast special train between Pune and Jaipur via Vasai Road.

Train No. 09037/09038 Bandra Terminus – Barmer (Weekly) Special Train (24 Trips):

09037 Bandra Terminus – Barmer Special will depart from Bandra Terminus every Friday at 19.25 hours and will reach Barmer at 13.45 hours, the next day. This train will run from 1st April to 17th June.

09038 Barmer – Bandra Terminus Special will depart from Barmer every Saturday at 21.00 hours and will reach Bandra Terminus at 15.45 hours, the next day. This train will run from 2nd April to 18th June.

Also Read: Date of annual Amarnath yatra announced: Know the dates and other details

These trains will stop at Borivli, Vapi, Surat, Vadodara, Ahmedabad, Mahesana, Patan, Bhildi, Dhanera, Raniwara, Marwar Bhinmal, Modran, Jalor, Mokalsar, Samdhari, Balotra Jn. and Baytu stations in both directions. It will have AC 3-Tier and Sleeper Class coaches.

01401/01402 Pune – Jaipur – Pune AC Superfast (Weekly) Special (20 Trips):

01401 Pune – Jaipur AC SuperFast Special (Weekly) will run on every Tuesday from 12th April to 14th June. The train will depart at 00.30 hours. from Pune and reach Jaipur at 23.10 hours. on the same day.

01402 Jaipur – Pune AC Superfast Special will run on every Wednesday from 13th April to 15th June. The train will depart at 00.35 hours from Jaipur and reach Pune at 23.35 hours on the same day.

These trains will stop at Lonavala, Kalyan, Vasai Road, Vapi, Surat, Bharuch, Vadodara, Ratlam, Mandsor, Nimach, Chittaurgarh, Bhilwara, Bijainagar, Nasirabad, Ajmer, Kishangarh and Phulera stations in both directions.