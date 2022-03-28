Indian restaurant shuts down for refusing entry to woman wearing veil

An Indian restaurant in Bahrain’s Adliya has been shut down for reportedly barring a woman wearing a veil from entering the establishment.

According to Bahrain News and Gulf News, a viral video showed one of the employees barring a veiled woman from accessing the facility. The Bahrain Tourism and Exhibition Authority (BTEA) has opened an inquiry into the event, and the restaurant’s duty manager has been suspended as a result of it.

‘We reject all actions that discriminate against people, especially regarding their national identity’, the BTEA said in a statement.

The episode has aroused the curiosity of Indian social media users as it occurred in the middle of the ongoing hijab debate in Karnataka. The state government’s restriction on hijab within educational institutions was maintained by the Karnataka high court, which stated that hijab is not essential for Islamic practice.