Kapil Mishra says only 3,246 jobs created by AAP govt in last 7 years

Days after AAP chief and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal claimed that his government had produced 12 lakh jobs, BJP leader Kapil Mishra accused him of lying, citing an RTI reply.

Mishra, a former minister in the Kejriwal government and an AAP turncoat, poked fun at the CM’s statement that only 3,246 jobs have been created in Delhi in the last seven years. He cited information from an RTI reply.

‘ The government revealed that only 3,246 jobs have been generated in Delhi in the last seven years, according to a response to an RTI filed by fellow BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga. How can someone lie so openly? Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia are challenged to disprove the data’ Mishra stated.

CM Kejriwal said in his address to the Assembly on March 24 that his government has produced 12 lakh employment in the last seven years. ‘I’d want to see Kejriwal make the names and data of these 12 lakh people public. At a function at Ramlila Ground, I will personally congratulate them. This government’s lying knows no limits’ Mishra added.