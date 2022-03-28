Kashmiri Pandits need rehabilitation, not film says Arvind Kejriwal on ‘The Kashmir Files’

Arvind Kejriwal, the Delhi Chief Minister, remarked in an exclusive interview with India Today that the Kashmiri Pandits need rehabilitation, not a movie. According to Arvind Kejriwal The BJP is playing politics with ‘The Kashmir Files.’

‘A great tragedy happened in Kashmir. 32 years have gone by. After 32 years, government tells Kashmiri Pandits that we made a film for you.’ He said. ‘Kashmiri Pandits don’t want movies, they want rehabilitation,’ he added. Last week, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for demanding that ‘The Kashmir Files’ be tax-free.