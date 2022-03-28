Health & FitnessLife Style

Know how exercise improves your sexual health

Exercise has several benefits. It improves person’s overall health – physical and metal. Exercise improves memory, immunity, prevents diseases, and reduces stress. Regular exercise improves the blood flow, strengthens emotional health and this will help to gain  several positive sex-related benefits.

Now a research study has found out that exercise also improves sexual health of a person. The study by the National Institutes of Health revealed that 43% of women and 31% of men encountered sexual dysfunction due to obesity and lack of exercise.

Boost blood circulation: During exercise, the heart beats at a higher rate, and blood circulation through the body gets improved. It helps to reduce blood pressure, cholesterol, etc. Improved  blood flow to sex organs improves sexual experience.

Improve Body image: Regular exercise helps to maintain a good shape. This will improve sex drive in you and your partner.

Reduce stress: During exercise the body produces endorphins. Endorphins are also known as ‘happy hormones’. These hormones improves pleasure.

Reduce sexual dysfunction: Sexual dysfunction both in men and women can be reduced by exercising regularly. Improved cardiovascular health, stamina, and longevity can give you and your partner utmost satisfaction.

