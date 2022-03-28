Massive fire erupts in Assam’s Nagarbera; Properties worth lakhs gutted

Kamrup: Massive fire erupted in the Nagarbera area of Kamrup district in Assam, burning down properties worth several lakh of rupees, in the early morning on Monday. The fire initially broke out at a house located in the Nagarbera market area.

The operation to douse the blaze was immediately undertaken by the fire tenders and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), who had rushed to the spot immediately. The situation has been taken under control with the help of locals, the officials informed.

