Nicole Kidman’s reaction to Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at Oscars goes viral

Mar 28, 2022, 04:23 pm IST

Nicole Kidman’s open-mouth response to Will Smith hitting Chris Rock on the Oscar stage went viral and she became an instant internet meme. The actress, who was nominated for Best Actress, had front-row tickets throughout the whole show. Her stunned reaction during the awards presentation quickly went viral on Twitter, with followers admitting that her reaction was shared by everyone who witnessed the incident.

‘A NEW MEME IS BORN’, a netizen wrote, while another added, ‘Nicole Kidman should win the Oscar for Best Reaction To Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock’.

The unusual on-stage attack trended on Twitter with the hashtag ‘#whatjusthappened’. Photos and screenshots of other celebrities, including Beyonce and Jay Z, also went viral.

