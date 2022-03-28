Nicole Kidman’s reaction to Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at Oscars goes viral

Nicole Kidman’s open-mouth response to Will Smith hitting Chris Rock on the Oscar stage went viral and she became an instant internet meme. The actress, who was nominated for Best Actress, had front-row tickets throughout the whole show. Her stunned reaction during the awards presentation quickly went viral on Twitter, with followers admitting that her reaction was shared by everyone who witnessed the incident.

‘A NEW MEME IS BORN’, a netizen wrote, while another added, ‘Nicole Kidman should win the Oscar for Best Reaction To Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock’.

Nicole Kidman reacting to the Chris Rock and Will Smith incident at the #Oscars . A NEW MEME IS BORN.???? pic.twitter.com/X19AE19OUv — Mauli Adam (@mauli_adam) March 28, 2022

Nicole Kidman Reacting To Will Smiths Slap Towards Chris Rock, That’s Right A New Meme Has Been Born #Oscars pic.twitter.com/Q4lj5FHQmh — Shakir (@shakirsltn) March 28, 2022

Nicole Kidman felt the vibe pic.twitter.com/wFD9E9gTII — Gabriel (@shoujosufferer) March 28, 2022

Nicole Kidman and her husband having a front row seat watching Will Smith slap the shit out of Chris Rock #Oscars #Oscars2022 pic.twitter.com/LNpftR73Fh — Gabbie (@GabbieGately) March 28, 2022

Nicole Kidman finally trading in the seal clap meme for her Will Smith/Chris Rock slap reaction ??? #Oscars pic.twitter.com/H84BqMWgAa — Joe (@onlyjoekin_) March 28, 2022

The unusual on-stage attack trended on Twitter with the hashtag ‘#whatjusthappened’. Photos and screenshots of other celebrities, including Beyonce and Jay Z, also went viral.

Beyoncé & Jay Z’s reaction to Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the #Oscars. I am her?. pic.twitter.com/1fs4OG2QVl — TV Fanatic??? (@TvKhaleesi) March 28, 2022