PM Modi hails Padma awardee Baba Sivanand, calls Yoga Guru ‘an inspiration’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised 126-year-old Padma awardee Baba Sivanand on Sunday, calling his love for Yoga and devotion to a healthy lifestyle encouraging.

During his monthly ‘Mann Ki Baat’ radio broadcast, the PM said, ‘Seeing the agility of the 126-year-old, everyone must have been surprised just like I was and I saw, before one could bat an eyelid, he started bowing in the Nandi Mudra’.

PM Modi went on to say that he has bowed before Baba Sivanand Ji several times and offered ‘Pranaam’ to him. ‘Both, the age of 126 years and the fitness of Baba Sivanand are the subject of discussion in the country today. I read many people’s comments on social media, that Baba Sivanand is fitter than those one-fourth his age. Indeed, the life of Baba Sivananda is an inspiration for all of us’, PM Modi added.

Also Read: In SRK’s absence, son Aryan Khan attends KKR match at Wankhede Stadium

Baba Sivanand won the Padma Shri award on Monday. He is a monk from Varanasi and the oldest man to receive the Padma Shri honour. He was born in August of 1896, and despite his advanced age, he is still capable of performing Yoga for hours.