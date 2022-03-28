PM Modi to meet with Bengal BJP MPs on Wednesday to discuss arson case in Birbhum.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has invited Bengal BJP MPs to a breakfast meeting on Wednesday in the wake of the Birbhum killings.

BJP MPs in Delhi for the ongoing budget session of Parliament received calls to meet with PM Modi at 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, apparently to address everything that has happened since eight people were killed in Bogtui village near Rampurhat in West Bengal’s Birbhum district last Monday.

The heinous killings are suspected to have been carried out in retaliation for the murder of a local TMC panchayat official. The number of people killed in the arson attack has climbed to nine after a lady who was burned in the attack died in hospital on Monday.

The Birbhum killings sparked violence in the Bengal Assembly earlier in the day, with legislators from the ruling TMC and the BJP clashing over the issue, causing the Speaker to suspend five saffron party MLAs, including Opposition Leader Suvendu Adhikari.