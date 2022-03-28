Poco launches X4 Pro 5G in India: Know the specifications and price

Mumbai: Chinese smartphone makers Poco launched its latest 5G smartphone Poco X4 Pro 5G in India today. The 6GB RAM + 64GB variant is priced at Rs. 18,999, 6GB + 128GB variant is priced at Rs 19,999 and the 8GB + 128GB costs Rs. 21,999. It is available in Laser Black, Laser Blue, and Poco Yellow colours. The smartphone will go on sale from April 5 through Flipkart.

The dual-SIM (Nano) Poco X4 Pro 5G is powered by Snapdragon 695 SoC, along with Adreno 619 GPU and runs on Android 11 with MIUI 13. It features a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) Super AMOLED display. The display is also protected by a Corning Gorilla Glass 5.

The 5G phone comes with the triple rear camera setup. It also houses a 16 MP camera in the front for selfies and video chats. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, Infrared (IR) blaster, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors include accelerometer, ambient light, gyroscope, magnetometer, and a proximity sensor.