Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann announces doorstep delivery of ration

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann announced on Monday that his government has decided to begin delivering rations to residents’ homes.

Government officials will call Punjab residents to ask for their chosen time slot, he said. As a result, rations will be delivered door to door at the people’s convenience. The Aam Aadmi Party’s Bhagwant Mann said, ‘It is an optional scheme.’

Arvind Kejriwal, the Delhi Chief Minister and an AAP leader, had recently tried to implement a similar plan in the state. It was stalled, however, due to disagreements between the Centre and the Delhi government.

Bhagwant Mann was sworn in as Chief Minister of Punjab earlier this month following the AAP’s sweeping victory in the state’s recent Assembly election.