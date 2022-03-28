Raashii Khanna pens heartfelt note as team wraps the shoot of ‘Yodha’

Mumbai, Mar 28 (PTI) Actor Raashii Khanna penned a heartfelt note on social media, as she wrapped up the filming for Sidharth Malhotra-led Yodha. The action movie Yodha, set to release on November 11, is backed by Dharma Productions, and is being directed by debutant filmmaker duo Pushkar Ojha and Sagar Ambre.

‘A dream too good to be true having worked with @DharmaMovies who welcomed me with such warmth & love and made the journey of #yodha so special! Its a wrap!! Here with the two main yodhas! Missed you @SidMalhotra Thankyou for being a wonderful co-star’. the 31-year-old actor wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Raashii Khanna (@raashiikhanna)

Khanna has been winning accolades for her performance as a psychopath in her digital debut Rudra , which is fronted by Ajay Devgn. Apart from Yodha , she will be next seen in her second OTT project with The Family Man director duo Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK. The upcoming action-thriller series stars Vijay Sethupati and Shahid Kapoor. Khanna also has Telugu romantic-comedy Thank You with Naga Chaitanya and two Tamil movies Dhanush-starrer Thiruchitrambalam and Sardar , with Karthi in her kitty.