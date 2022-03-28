Ramadan 2022: Emirate in UAE announces free parking hours

Sharjah: Sharjah Municipality announced free parking near mosques for the Taraweeh prayer period during the holy month of Ramadan. The civic authority will deploy its inspectors to ensure that vehicles are parked properly and to prevent violations like double-parking or blocking other cars.

In Ramadan, Taraweeh prayers are held every night right after the Isha (night) prayers. It will start at around 8pm in Ramadan. Taraweeh prayers usually last around 30 to 45 minutes.

Also Read: Revised paid parking days announced in Dubai

The Sharjah Municipality urged all members of the public to report any violations or negative behaviours by calling the hotline number 993. All other public parking lots and spaces, parking will be paid from 8am to midnight (12am).