Relief to netizens; Covid caller tune to be done away, says report

The caller tune that raises awareness of the Covid-19 pandemic and urges citizens to get vaccinated against it is going to be phased out soon. According to news agency ANI, the Indian government would issue an order in this regard soon.

Months after a massive resurgence in cases driven by the fast-spreading Omicron variant, the coronavirus disease is on the decline. Last year, during the second phase of the pandemic, this virus wreaked havoc across the country. On Monday, India registered 1,270 cases, the lowest number since April 2020. On a daily basis, the active caseload and Covid-19 positive rate are both decreasing.

The Covid-19 caller tune was created two years ago, only weeks after the pandemic hit the Country. Bharti Airtel, BSNL, Reliance Jio, and Vodafone-Idea, among others, have replaced their caller tunes in accordance with government guidelines issued in March 2020.