Revised paid parking days announced in Dubai

Dubai: The Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai announced revised paid parking days in the emirate. As per the new announcement, parking in Dubai will be a paid service for 14 hours daily from 8 am to 10 pm daily. Parking will be free on Sundays and public holidays. Currently, parking is free on Fridays.

Multi-storey facilities will charge parking fees around the clock and on all seven days of the week. According to the resolution, the Director-General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority is authorized to change or reduce the timings for paid parking. The resolution is effective from the date of its publication in the Official Gazette.